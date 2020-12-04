Namibia: Use Army Resources Wisely - Geingob

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob yesterday told the new chief of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF), Martin Pinehas, that his appointment comes at a time when the force requires transformation and restructuring in line with inclusivity and nation building.

"You are to enforce discipline among members of the defence force, and to ensure that state resources allocated to you are efficiently managed and accounted for," he said.

Geingob said this at an event held yesterday at Independence Stadium in Windhoek where the new NDF chief was officially promoted.

John Mutwa, former NDF chief, could not attend the occasion due to ill health.

Mutwa, who was among those Namibian pioneers who established the NDF in 1990, officially retired from service in March this year.

The change of command is a military tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another.

The president yesterday commended Mutwa for the job he did while serving.

"Indeed, our military leaders have sacrificed much for our country, and this is an opportunity to accord one such leader with a send-off befitting a patriot.

"The patriot I speak of is none other than lieutenant general Mutwa," Geingob said.

The president said the ruling party would assist the NDF with funds wherever it can.

" . . . when we cannot provide funds for something, it's because there are no funds available," Geingob said.

Pinehas, in his acceptance speech highlighted his priorities.

"My strategic intervention will focus on six key priorities: enhancing force discipline, force transformation through effective recruitment, equipping the force and supporting the creation of a strong defence industry, professionalising the force, and making the defence force a friend of the citizen.