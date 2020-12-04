Namibia: Use Army Resources Wisely - Geingob

3 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Matty Kaminzi

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob yesterday told the new chief of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF), Martin Pinehas, that his appointment comes at a time when the force requires transformation and restructuring in line with inclusivity and nation building.

"You are to enforce discipline among members of the defence force, and to ensure that state resources allocated to you are efficiently managed and accounted for," he said.

Geingob said this at an event held yesterday at Independence Stadium in Windhoek where the new NDF chief was officially promoted.

John Mutwa, former NDF chief, could not attend the occasion due to ill health.

Mutwa, who was among those Namibian pioneers who established the NDF in 1990, officially retired from service in March this year.

The change of command is a military tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another.

The president yesterday commended Mutwa for the job he did while serving.

"Indeed, our military leaders have sacrificed much for our country, and this is an opportunity to accord one such leader with a send-off befitting a patriot.

"The patriot I speak of is none other than lieutenant general Mutwa," Geingob said.

The president said the ruling party would assist the NDF with funds wherever it can.

" . . . when we cannot provide funds for something, it's because there are no funds available," Geingob said.

Pinehas, in his acceptance speech highlighted his priorities.

"My strategic intervention will focus on six key priorities: enhancing force discipline, force transformation through effective recruitment, equipping the force and supporting the creation of a strong defence industry, professionalising the force, and making the defence force a friend of the citizen.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.