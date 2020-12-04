Namibia: Geingob Congratulates Opposition

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has congratulated the opposition for their performance in the just-ended local and regional government elections.

He also said that although Swapo is not happy with the outcome, the people have spoken, and as democrats, the ruling party leadership must accept the results.

The head of state was speaking at the open session of a cabinet retreat this morning.

"Swapo has accepted the outcome and we are not going to the courts. Contrary to the rumours circulating, Swapo is not going to punish the opposition. The people have spoken," Geingob said.

He added that it was good for Swapo to give the opposition a chance, to see for themselves how things are done.

"Good luck and I will support you," the president said.