Gambia: Gaira Joof Scores for Israeli Club Hapoel

Gambian midfielder Gaira Joof scored a fine goal during his side Hapoel Umm al-Fahm FC 201 home defeat against Hapoel Iksal in their week-eleven fixtures of the Israeli Liga Leumit (Second Division) leagued played at the HaShaloom Stadium on Friday.

The 21-year-old scored his side's only goal after putting them ahead in the 39th minutes of the first half before Julio Cesar equalized for Hapoel Iksal in the 46th minutes. Timor Avitan scored the winning goal for Hapoel Iksal in the 50 minute.

The Gambian Ebo Town-born professional player has now scored 14 goals for his Israeli side.

The latest result has dropped Gaira Joof's side Hapoel Umm al-Fahm to 12th position with 12 points, while Hapooel Iksal moved to second position on the table with 20 points after eleven matches.