Gambia: Seeds Academy Concludes First-Ever Women Football Festival

Sport Education Environment Diversity and Service (SEEDS) Academy on Sunday concluded the first-ever women football festival at Kitty village.

Award winning Gambia Football Federation First Division defending league Champions, Red Scorpions hosted an all day football festival.

The day also featured other First Division women's sides, Kinteh's FC, KPT Manduar and Cobblers of Penyem.

The football match was preceded by a seminar on women's football development. The day was graced by officials of The Gambia Football Federation, Women's Football Department among others.

SEEDS Academy promotes early childhood development, education, sport, environment, diversity and the spirit of voluntary service. SEEDS Academy, is an offshoot of Visionary Kids Society (a community based charitable children's organisation conceived since December 26, 2008), which was established on 26 December, 2018, to celebrate the 10th year anniversary of Visionary Kids.

Aims and objective of the academy are to give equal opportunities to children to interact, learn and have fun for their holistic development through sporting and educational activities with a view to protecting and preserving our environment and engaging in voluntary community service and promotion of unity in diversity.

The academy targets children within the ages of 5 to 17 even though children below the age of 5 are accommodated to observe and have fun before being registered. Children come together and participate in any activity of their choice. Activities that help address their physical, social, emotional, psychological, spiritual and intellectual needs are always developed.

SEEDS Academy said it care to share as every child is valued and encouraged to harness and develop their God-given talents.