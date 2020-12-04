Gambia: Seeds Academy Concludes First-Ever Women Football Festival

3 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Sport Education Environment Diversity and Service (SEEDS) Academy on Sunday concluded the first-ever women football festival at Kitty village.

Award winning Gambia Football Federation First Division defending league Champions, Red Scorpions hosted an all day football festival.

The day also featured other First Division women's sides, Kinteh's FC, KPT Manduar and Cobblers of Penyem.

The football match was preceded by a seminar on women's football development. The day was graced by officials of The Gambia Football Federation, Women's Football Department among others.

SEEDS Academy promotes early childhood development, education, sport, environment, diversity and the spirit of voluntary service. SEEDS Academy, is an offshoot of Visionary Kids Society (a community based charitable children's organisation conceived since December 26, 2008), which was established on 26 December, 2018, to celebrate the 10th year anniversary of Visionary Kids.

Aims and objective of the academy are to give equal opportunities to children to interact, learn and have fun for their holistic development through sporting and educational activities with a view to protecting and preserving our environment and engaging in voluntary community service and promotion of unity in diversity.

The academy targets children within the ages of 5 to 17 even though children below the age of 5 are accommodated to observe and have fun before being registered. Children come together and participate in any activity of their choice. Activities that help address their physical, social, emotional, psychological, spiritual and intellectual needs are always developed.

SEEDS Academy said it care to share as every child is valued and encouraged to harness and develop their God-given talents.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.