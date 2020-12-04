Gambian Clubs Must Produce Miracles to Overturn Deficit Against Opponents in CAF Competitions

Gambian clubs, The Gambia Armed Forces and Gamtel FC both must produce miracles to overturn their deficits against their opponents in the 2020-2021 CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup respectively.

The Soldiers were held to a 1-1 draw by Senegalese side Teungueth in the first-leg clash of the continent's elite football competition played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

They must produce a miracle to beat the Senegalese side in the second-leg encounter in Dakar to sail to the second round of the 2020 CAF Champions League after sharing the spoils in the first-leg of the annual football club competition.

The Telecommunication giants slipped to Moroccan side Tas De Casablanca 1-0 in the first-leg tie of the continent's second tier football club competition.

Meanwhile, they need to produce a miracle to defeat the Moroccan side at least 2-0 or 2-1 in the second-leg fixture in Rabat to navigate to the second round of the continent's second tier football club competition.