Gambian Clubs Must Produce Miracles to Overturn Deficit Against Opponents in CAF Competitions

3 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gambian clubs, The Gambia Armed Forces and Gamtel FC both must produce miracles to overturn their deficits against their opponents in the 2020-2021 CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup respectively.

The Soldiers were held to a 1-1 draw by Senegalese side Teungueth in the first-leg clash of the continent's elite football competition played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

They must produce a miracle to beat the Senegalese side in the second-leg encounter in Dakar to sail to the second round of the 2020 CAF Champions League after sharing the spoils in the first-leg of the annual football club competition.

The Telecommunication giants slipped to Moroccan side Tas De Casablanca 1-0 in the first-leg tie of the continent's second tier football club competition.

Meanwhile, they need to produce a miracle to defeat the Moroccan side at least 2-0 or 2-1 in the second-leg fixture in Rabat to navigate to the second round of the continent's second tier football club competition.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.