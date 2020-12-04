Gambia: Hellas Verona Officially Unveils Ebrima Colley

Hellas Verona on Tuesday officially unveiled Scorpions attacker Ebrima Colley as their player, two months after he was acquired on loan from Atalanta.

The unveiling took place electronically, in compliance with the health protocol in force.

The 20-year-old is getting some playing time. He is appearing to put reasons for his move on track but was not unveiled until on Tuesday.

The winger has already featured eight times for Hellas Verona and will hope to get consistent playing time under new manager to return to Atalanta and prove his worth when his loan deal elapses.

He showed his parent side flashes of what they were missing during their previous outgoing as he came off the bench in the 58th minute.

Colley was initially linked to Parma, Genoa, Lazio and Belgian side Anderlecht but those rumours cooled off as soon as Hellas Verona arrived at the scene.

Colley is an Atalanta ace but was unable to get playing time there and got shipped out on loan to Hellas Verona who met his loan transfer valuation.