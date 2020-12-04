Gambia: AGA Holds Virtual Health Awareness Day

3 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Cherno Omar Bobb

AGA Global Ambassadors UK/Gambia and Old Jeshwang Health Centre on Saturday held the 2020 virtual health awareness day.

The registered charity in The Gambia, which has been hosting its annual health awareness day since 2017, has supported and improved healthcare service at Old Jeshwang Health Centre.

However, the charity this year was unable to convene its annual health awareness day in The Gambia amid coronavirus pandemic, but held a 30-day virtual discussion using social media platform Facebook, during which health professionals deliberated on topical issues such as sickle cell, diabetes, prostate cancer, infection control and prevention, among other topics.

The health awareness day seeks to encourage healthier living and lifestyle choices, raise awareness in surrounding community, encourage partnership and working with health care providers. They also donated medical supplies to add benefit to existing service delivery, encourage ministers/leaders in the health sector, and encourage economic growth.

Previous health awareness days in The Gambia were characterized with setting up of mass stalls for laboratory testing, general health information, breast, cervical and prostate cancers, major viral infections, eye and ear unit, blood pressure and diabetes, dental care, infection control, men and women's health, nutrition/local traditional medicine, children's area, and breathing exercise/mindfulness.

Angela Graham, founder of AGA Global Ambassadors UK/Gambia speaking at the end of the event, expressed delight with the support she received during the event.

"My heart is full of gratitude and solemn joy for the support I received at the end of our virtual health awareness day".

Sister Angie as she is widely referred to also thanked all those who participated in the health awareness day.

Similarly, the UK/Gambia charity trust in observance of last Muslim feast of Eidul Fitr extended benevolence to a number of Gambian families with the donation of16 bags of rice, 16-gallons of 5-litres cooking oil and 8-bags of onion.

Earlier on, the charity extended a helping hand to five Gambian families with one hundred and fifty pounds sterling that was shared among them during the start of the Muslim month of Ramadan.

In the same month, the charity donated 12-bags of 25-kg rice to families in various Gambian communities who were not able to earn funds to provide food for their families during the isolation period of covid-19 pandemic.

The organisation also donated buckets and sanitary materials to Mosques, hospitals and other places across the country in a bid to manage and contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Brief history

AGA Global Ambassadors UK/Gambia is a non- profit group based in United Kingdom who shares the passion to help disadvantaged communities across Africa, particularly in The Gambia. Over the years, they have supported key sectors in the country such as education and health as well as the less privileged.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.