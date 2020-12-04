Gambia: OIC Gambia Congratulates New OIC SG

3 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia OIC Secretariat, under the leadership of the Chief Executive Officer Yankuba Dibba wishes to extend warm felicitations and best wishes to His Excellency, Ambassador Hussein Ibrahim Taha of the Republic of Chad on his election as the new Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Ambassador Taha was elected for a five-year term starting from 17th November 2021 at the just concluded 47th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger.

Reacting to the appointment, CEO Yankuba Dibba says: "OIC Gambia, and the government of The Gambia by extension welcomes the appointment of Ambassador Ibrahim Taha of Chad, who has an enviable track record of diplomatic service spanning several years, as the Secretary-General of the Islamic Ummah."

"This is a big feat for Africa. We are hopeful and confident that he will lead the Ummah in fostering unity, solidarity, and progress as well as provide the desired leadership in confronting the challenges of our time," Mr. Dibba said.

The CEO also expressed gratitude to the outgoing Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for his distinguished service as head of the Ummah and for being a great advocate and patron of the Africa Group, and The Gambia in particular.

Ambassador Ibrahim Taha is a former Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Republic of Chad.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.