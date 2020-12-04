Sudan: Covid-19 - South Darfur Declares Emergency, More Universities Close in Sudan

3 December 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nyala / Khartoum — The government of South Darfur has announced the imposition of a State of Health Emergency to confront the spread of COVID-19. The decision requires government and private institutions to oblige their employees to wear masks and prevent gatherings.

Three more universities have decided to suspend studies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, namely the University of El Gezira, the Ahliya Omdurman University, and the University of Kassala.

Last week, the University of Khartoum, the Sudan University of Science and Technology, El Ahfad University for Girls, the University of Bahri, and the Wadi El Neel University suspended studies due to the increasing number of infections.

Official figures

The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported 444 new COVID-19 cases recorded over the weekend. 16 patients died and 191 others recovered. The total of recorded coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic has reached 18,254, according to the official figures.

The majority of the coronavirus cases, 407, was registered in Khartoum, 12 in El Gezira, 11 in River Nile state, five in El Gedaref, three in Kassala, two in Sennar, two in South Darfur, and one in White Nile state.

