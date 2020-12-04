Kenya: Suspected MRC Members Charged With Flouting Covid-19 Rules

Ninety-one men who were arrested by police on Tuesday on suspicion of being members of the outlawed Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) were on Thursday charged with four counts related to flouting Covid-19 regulations and the Public Order Act.

All the accused persons, except three, denied charges of failing to observe regulations of public meetings and processions, contrary to the Public Orders Act.

According to the prosecution, the accused jointly with others not before court, held a public meeting without notifying the regulating officer of such intent.

In the second count, all the accused persons, who appeared before Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate, Christine Ogweno, denied engaging in prohibited gathering during a restricted period by engaging in public baraza.

The accused, except eight, pleaded guilty to failing to wear face masks while in a public place and failing to maintain a physical distance of not less than one metre from another person in public place.

Pleaded guilty

They are alleged to have committed the offences on December 1 at Mireroni church area within Jomvu Sub-County, Mombasa.

Those who pleaded guilty to failure to observe regulations of public meetings and not wearing a face mask were each fined Sh3,000 or in default serve a one-month jail term on each count.

And those who pleaded guilty to failing to observe physical distance were fined Sh1,000 in default serve one-month imprisonment.

The court also released the accused on a Sh10,000 cash bail and fixed their case for mention on December 14, 2020.

Prior to being presented to court, the accused had been held at various police station cells within Mombasa.