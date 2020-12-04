Kenya: State Will Renew Cuban Doctors' Contracts - Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said that the government will renew Cuban doctors' contracts next year.

Mr Kagwe urged county governments to welcome the medics, whom he said, would take the services closer to the people.

Mr Kagwe said that his ministry will give vehicles to the doctors to enable them visit patients.

"We are going to renew the programme next year, they will be supplied with vehicles and mobile clinics and they will start visiting people in their homes," he said.

He urged county assemblies to set aside at least 30 per cent of their budget for health services.

"I urge you to support the system, allocate money for it so that we can transform the way we provide healthcare services. You should also ensure that at least 30 per cent of the budget goes towards health," he added.

Recently, governors have been split on the national government's request to extend the Cuban doctors' stay in the country by another two years.

The county bosses have instead recommended that the capacity of local medics be built. The Cuban doctors' term expire on December 16.

He said that there was need for the counties to ensure that the money collected by hospitals from the National Health Insurance Fund remain in the facilities to aid development.

"We are working closely with the county government at Othaya, Kenyatta Hospital. We have upgraded it by installing oxygen, upgrading the laboratory, kitchen and the mortuary," he said.

"County governments should also ensure that the funds paid to hospitals remain there to ensure continuous supply of drugs in the hospitals" he added.