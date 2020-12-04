Nigeria: 106 Illegal Radio Frequencies in Operation - Govt

About 106 radio frequencies are used without Federal Government's authorisation, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Musa Istifanus, said.

Speaking Thursday at a virtual meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, he said such users could either cause harmful interference to duly licensed users or pose security threat to the nation.

"This is dangerous because they neither have licence to use the frequencies nor the permission to operate radio-communication equipment", he said.

He charged private and public entities that use the radio frequency spectrum or operate radiocommunications equipment without government permission to regularize their operations by applying to obtain appropriate authorization to avoid sanctions and/or possible prosecution.

In his speech read by Technical Assistance, Dr Patrick Oghuma , he said all FG's licencees were expected to fulfil their financial obligations by paying up the annual renewal fees as required by their licence conditions to avoid withdrawal of their licence(s).

He said: "Out of 300 frequencies that were monitored recently, 106 of them were found to be used without due licence. It should be noted that such users could either cause harmful interference to duly licensed users or pose security threat to the nation, because they neither have licence to use the frequencies nor the permission to operate radiocommunication equipment".