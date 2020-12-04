Nigeria: Covid-19 - Restrict Int'l Flights, Muric Tells Govt

4 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Muslim Rights Concern has urged the Federal Government to restrict international flights over worldwide reports indicating a second wave of COVID-19.

Its director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement Thursday, said the second coming of COVID-19 was definitely more severe, citing the recent worldwide cases.

"Nigeria should not allow a return of the deadly pandemic. In view of the increase in its spread in the United States, France, Britain, etc, the Federal Government should act now before it is too late.

"International passengers troop into the country on a daily basis and there has been no report of quarantines. All passengers have been allowed to come into the country. We believe this is not good enough," Akintola said.

