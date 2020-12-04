Gambia: Lawmakers to Scrutinize Ex-Mayor Lie Conteh's Appointment Into Armed Forces Council

3 December 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

The Minister of Defence has moved a motion before the National Assembly seeking confirmation of ex-mayor of KMC Lie Conteh into the Armed Forces Council, but the lawmakers have sent it to the relevant committee for scrutiny.

Minister Sheikh Omar Faye said ex-Lieutenant Colonel Lie Conteh is an experienced soldier and holds masters. Conteh joined the military in 1983 and served until 1997. He was also the Mayor of the Kanifing Municipality from 1997 to 2005.

Honourable Halifa Sallah said section 189 (1) (g) of the Constitution provides the President can appoint two persons into the Armed Forces Council, but subject to confirmation by the National Assembly.

The member for Serrekunda said there was an appointment for the National Assembly to confirm which the deputies differed for further information.

He said apparently there is a new appointment, adding the Minister of Defence hasn't informed them as to what happened to the appointment of the person whose appointment was differed.

He moved that the matter be taken to the Assembly Business Committee for referral to the relevant committee for scrutiny and to come back and advise the House. It was seconded by honourable Sidia Jatta, member for Wuli West.

The motion was supported by the whole house and the matter was referred to the Assembly's business committee.

The National Assembly in June 2020 confirmed the appointment of Yusupha Baboucar Dibba as a member of the Council. The appointment of ex-Colonel Ndow Njie was rescinded by the Minister.

