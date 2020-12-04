Gambia: Tourist Claims D160,000 From Gambian Lady

3 December 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Louise Jobe

Herry Jakobsen, a Swedish national has sued one Fatou Colley, a Gambian claiming for one hundred and sixty thousand dalasis (D160,000).

The plaintiff, Mr Jokobsen said he gave the defendant, Mrs Colley D160,000 to buy a car for him. The resident of Kerr Sering said Colley sold his car after they had troubles and he wants the vehicle back or the sum of D160,000 to be paid to him by Colley.

After the claim was read to Colley to take her plea, she denied any wrongdoing. Magistrate Muhammed Krubally adjourned the case to the 24th December 2020 for hearing.

