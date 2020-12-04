Gambia: QNET Sues 2 for Allegedly Spreading False, Misleading Information About Its Business

3 December 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Louise Jobe

QNET Business Company has sued two men before the Bundung Magistrate's Court for spreading false and misleading information about their business activities in The Gambia.

QNET is claiming for recovery of nine hundred thousand dalasis (D900,000) as damages for loss of earnings due to what it described as spreading of misleading and false information about their business.

QNET were represented by Muhammed Sillah, Muhammed Sanneh and Lamin Ceesay as plaintiffs while Abdoulie Badjie and Mummy Tunkara were appeared for themselves defendants.

The Plaintiffs also want the court to give a restraining order against the defendants from further spreading any false and misleading statements about their business endeavours.

According to the particulars of claim, both Mummy Tunkara and Abdoulie Badjie knowingly and deliberately spread false information about the businesses of the independent representatives of QNET as not genuine and based on sacrifices. The alleged statements of Ms. Tunkara and Mr Badjie were contained in audios and released in Whatsapp groups/platforms.

