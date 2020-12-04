Gambia: Minister Claudiana Cole in Court

3 December 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The long lasting civil case involving Mr Isaac Ague, a former Principal of Model School in Busumbala against Claudiana Cole, the Minister of Basic Education has stalled once again.

The case failed to proceed on the 1st December because the Minister was not present and her attorney Moses Richards was also not present in court, but the clerk of the court informed the court that the lawyer had cases before the Court of Appeal.

The Plaintiff wants the court to make a declaration that he is the owner of the land on which the Model School (in Busumbala) is situated. The measurement of the land is 100 x 30 x 90 x 20 meters.

Mr Isaac wants the court to issue an injunction restraining the Minister, her agents or servants from interfering with his land situated in Busumbala.

He wants the court to make an order for the Minister to return the sum of D880,000 or any other fund diverted into the Minister's account by her from President Empowerment of Girls Education Project which is meant for payment of teachers' salaries and general damages for trespass.

The case was adjourned to 28th January 2021 for the continuation of hearing.

