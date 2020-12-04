Gambia to Spend Over 14 Million On the Construction of Mini Stadia in Kafuta, Fullabantang

Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Badgie said Wednesday the Gambia Government will spend over fourteen million dalasi on the construction of two mini stadia in Kafuta and Fullabantang .

He told Parliamentarians that the mini stadium government is constructing in Kafuta is costing D6, 825000, while the one in Fullabantang in the CRR is at a tune of D7, 957,057".

Minister Badgie said the stadia whose foundations are laid have capacities up to 10 thousand people. He however said the facilities would not have pavilions. Badgie added that the stadia will have a sitting capacity which will be arranged in such a way that people will sit and watch events.

Badgie assured Parliamentarians that the facilities will be user friendly to everybody since they would not have pavilions.

He added: "So wherever there are challenges, we will construct rams so that people will access them at all times."

Pertaining to the construction of a mini-stadium in Kafuta in the Kombo East District, Badgie indicated that the foundation stone for the construction of a mini stadium in the area was laid on Friday 20th November 2020. The construction of the mini-stadium is expected to last for six months, he told deputies.

Earlier, he said for the country to ensure excellence in sports, it must develop sport infrastructure at the grass-root level. He lamented the lack of recreational facilities in the rural area. He said the construction of recreational facilities in the rural area will help the country to spot talented young people.