Zimbabwe: Ministers to Take Stock of Sport in Region

4 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Collin Matiza

THE African Union Sport Council Region 5 Council of Ministers will today convene an extraordinary meeting where they will take stock of the status of sport in the region.

They will also assess the impact of programmes that were implemented during the period under review.

The meeting will be held on virtual platforms.

It was originally scheduled to be held on the margins of the 2020 Region 5 Youth Games, which were set to run from December 4 to 13, 2020.

The Games have since been postponed to December 3 to 12 December, 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The AUSC Region 5 are one of the five regions entrusted with the responsibility to develop sport under the African Union.

Members of the region are Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

And nine, out of the 10 Ministers responsible for sport, are expected to take part in today's virtual meeting.

Namibia tendered an apology in advance.

The AUSC Region 5 Council of Ministers chairperson, Likeleli Tampane, will be chair ing the meeting.

He will be accompanied by members of her Troika, Ulemu Msungama of Malawi and Tumiso Rakgare of Botswana.

Speaking to The Herald yesterday from his base in Gaborone, Botswana, the chief executive of AUSC Region 5, Stanley Mutoya, confirmed the meeting.

"During the period under review, a lot of developments and issues have emerged that have impacted sport, both negatively and positively.

"The Council of Ministers is expected to articulate these issues and pronounce policy direction to steer the industry and move it forward.

"The role of sport, in addressing macro and socio-economic fundamentals, will be scrutinised through the sports lens.

"The Ministers will have to address how sport can be used to harness demographic dividends, through youth empowerment, and economic transformation.

"Sport should also speak to, and contribute towards social cohesion, economic empowerment through employment creation, foreign direct investment, through sports tourism, and investment in infrastructure as well as address social fundamentals such as health, education, preservation of cultural heritage and gender main-streaming and equity," Mutoya said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.