Cameroon: Regional Elections - ELECAM Trains Frontline Actors

4 December 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The objective is to ensure the elections will be conducted in accordance with existing legal instruments governing the election of regional councillors.

Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), has trained main staff who will be at the forefront of electoral operations during the December 6, 2020 election of regional councillors. The trainers who consisted the Presidents of Local Polling Commissions and the Presidents of the Regional Supervisory Commissions, will then update the skills of other stakeholders involved in the electoral process as from today Monday November 23, 2020. The Deputy Director General of Elections, Abdoul Karimou presided over the training which held in Yaounde on November 21, 2020.

In his opening statement, the Deputy Director General of Elections called on the participants to ensure the respect of all legal dispositions on elections to render the process credible and inclusive. Abdoul Karimou called on them to see to the application of Article 5(3) of the April 24, 2019 law which attributes the number, proportion and category of regional councillors nationwide. To him, ELECAM officials have the responsibility of making sure the elections are free and fair in accordance with national and international standards.

The participants were generally trained on three modules revolving on the judicial application and management of the election of regional councillors in Cameroon.

On his part, the Assistant Chief of Studies at ELECAM, Christian Essomba, said the training practically sought to review the legal plan concerning the organisation of regional elections, especially the organisation of polling stations, observing vote operations and the close of polls. On the institutional plan, he said, it was important to train the participants on who intervenes at the different levels of elections operations. Christian Essomba added that the training was an opportunity to highlight the difference between the two electoral colleges in the organisation of polling stations.

