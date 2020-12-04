Liberia: President Weah Seeks Ratification for Over U.S.$5 Million Loan Agreement

4 December 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Mark N. Mengonfia

The House of Representatives committees on Ways, Means & Finance has been mandated by the plenary of that body to investigate a ratification request from President George Weah.

FILE PHOTO - Liberia's President George Weah laughs during a news conference at Presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

On March 26, 2020, Liberian President George Weah submitted before that body a loan agreement between Liberia and the African Development Fund for Renewal Energy for Electrification in Liberia (REEL).

He said the agreement is in the tone of US$5.97million and that agreement was signed January 29, 2020. President Weah said in his communication to that body that the agreement when ratified will build a plant on the St. Paul Bridge. President Weah added that the agreement when ratified will provide reliable electricity to citizens of Nimba and as well reduce Green Gas House.

He as well indicated that the project will improve the social, economic growth of the community in which the project will be when the agreement is ratified by the lawmakers.

Maryland county lawmaker in a motion to the plenary prayed his colleagues' indulgence that the ratification request from the President be sent to their committees to do due diligence to the president's request and make a full report to the plenary within two weeks time for a decision to be taken.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.