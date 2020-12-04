Liberia: President Weah Seeks Ratification for Over U.S.$5 Million Loan Agreement

The House of Representatives committees on Ways, Means & Finance has been mandated by the plenary of that body to investigate a ratification request from President George Weah.

FILE PHOTO - Liberia's President George Weah laughs during a news conference at Presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

On March 26, 2020, Liberian President George Weah submitted before that body a loan agreement between Liberia and the African Development Fund for Renewal Energy for Electrification in Liberia (REEL).

He said the agreement is in the tone of US$5.97million and that agreement was signed January 29, 2020. President Weah said in his communication to that body that the agreement when ratified will build a plant on the St. Paul Bridge. President Weah added that the agreement when ratified will provide reliable electricity to citizens of Nimba and as well reduce Green Gas House.

He as well indicated that the project will improve the social, economic growth of the community in which the project will be when the agreement is ratified by the lawmakers.

Maryland county lawmaker in a motion to the plenary prayed his colleagues' indulgence that the ratification request from the President be sent to their committees to do due diligence to the president's request and make a full report to the plenary within two weeks time for a decision to be taken.