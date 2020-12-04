Tanzania: Mwinyi Slams Shoddy Execution of Projects

ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi yesterday spoke tough on the growing trend of poor implementation of projects in the Isles, warning that severe actions will be instituted against those behind substandard works.

The Isles President issued the warning yesterday soon after swearing in five newly-appointed Regional Commissioners, as he called upon his aides to dem onstrate a high level of commitment, be accountable and hardworking.

"I want you to go and serve the people diligently. Your acceptance to take an oath of office is a contract without guarantee of tenure. Your performance will determine how long you last in the position," Dr Hussein told the new RCs.

The president directed the RCs to ensure all development projects in their respective areas are implemented to the acceptable standards.

He said development projects must be executed at the agreed terms so that the value for money principle can be adhered to. He warned that corruption and cheating must end.

"You have to change in the way you deal with things, there should be no boundary in executing your duties. You are responsible for everything including projects in your region. The con cept that some projects belong to ministries must stop so that you watchdog all activities," Dr Mwinyi emphasized.

The president expressed disappointment with implementation of several projects in the country because of lack of seriousness and accountability.

He gave an example of Mnazi Mmoja Hospital where 'equipment maintenance contract' was ignored leading to loss of more 260m/-.

He also mentioned Zanzibar Urban Services Project (ZUSP) as another disappointing multimillion US dollar- project that is poorly implemented.

Dr Mwinyi strongly criticized the Municipality's decision to purchase small cars and motorbikes for staff use instead of buying waste collection trucks to improve sanitation.

The ZUSP is aimed to improve access to urban services in Zanzibar and conserve the physical cultural heritage.

Former Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, during his leadership, waged a spirited battle against the same problem. It would be recalled that he formed several probe committees on the matter.

Both the government and the House of Representatives formed probe committees into alleged poor construction of 21 new schools with funding from the World Bank, poor implementation of extension project of Zanzibar (Abeid Amani Karume International) airport's Terminal III; issuance of land lease/ permits for hotels construction, installation of street lights project and 'alleged fraud of funds from development partners for water project.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Mwinyi reminded regional leaders that one of their major duties is to serve as chairpersons of the defence and security committee in the regions by ensuring peace and stability is maintained.

He said peace remains top priority because all development plans cannot be implemented without peace and stability.

Dr Mwinyi further directed the RCs to set up a special programme to listen to people's grievances and find solutions to the same.

"There are many challenges facing people in villages such as land conflicts. Do not be part of the problems; your role is to help the people live peacefully. Any leader found to be part of the problem should never be spared," he insisted.

The appointed Regional Commissioners sworn-in yesterday were Ms Salama Mbaruok Khatib, Regional Commissioner for North Pemba. Until her new post, she was District Commissioner for Micheweni in Pemba.

Mr Rashid Hadid Rashid, the RC for South Unguja.

He previously served as DC for Wete District, Mr Idrissa Kitwana Mustafa, the RC for Unguja Urban-West Region, Mr Mattar Zahor Masoud, the RC for South Pemba, who succeeds Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdalla who was appointed Zanzibar's Second Vice President, and Mr Ayoub Muhammed Mahmoud, the RC for North Unguja.