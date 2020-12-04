Tanzania: Newly-Signed 'Marksman' Commits to Deliver At Yanga

THE newly-signed Young Africans striker from Burundi Saidi Ntibazonkiza has vowed not to let his employer down after officially landing in the country to serve for the Jangwani Street based club.

Ntibazonkiza jetted in on Wednesday night at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam and received a warm reception from a group of the club's fans and officials who thronged at the airport.

In his brief remarks, the Burundian player narrated that he will work hard not to let down the club which is fighting to win the Premier League title at the end of the season.

"I do not have a lot to say other than promising that a lot of work will be seen on the pitch. Yanga belongs to citizens and I am pleased to see that you have put your trust in me to play in the team. "I also thank the warm reception you have given me as such, I will not let you down inshallah. I do not speak a lot because I let my works to speak for me and allow people to judge," he said.

Again, Ntibazonkiza said until now, Young Africans are doing well as such; he will add his experience to the squad to make sure that together, they drive the team to the intended destination.

The player was caught up in Yanga trap after scoring the winning goal during the FIFA-date International friendly match between Taifa Stars and Burundi at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city in October this year.

With his arrival, Yanga are hopeful to sharpen their striking force which has been depriving them more goals from the games they have so far played.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In another development, Yanga confirmed that their game against Dodoma FC which was planned to be held at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on December 19th has been shifted to Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha.

"It is true that we will host Dodoma FC in Arusha as one way to reach our supporters who reside there. This means that our final league game to be played in Dar es Salaam before the end of the first round will be against Ruvu Shooting on Sunday," said the club's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli.

He added that the decision to transfer the match to Arusha is also according to the laws of the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) which allows any team trading in the top flight league to select any venue they wish to play their two games of their choice.

"After our game against Mwadui in Shinyanga, the team will proceed to Arusha to host Dodoma FC before going to Mbeya to face Ihefu. Thereafter, the team will head to Sumbawanga for our match against Tanzania Prisons before heading to Zanzibar for Mapinduzi Cup," he said.