Tanzania: Chalinze Allocates 6bn/ - for Special Groups

A TOTAL of 6bn/- is expected to be released as loans to groups of women, youth and people with disabilities in Chalinze Council between 2021 and 2025 to empower the groups economically.

In the last five years, the Council provided a total of 3.5bn/- to the groups.

Member of Parliament for Chalinze Constituency, Mr Ridhiwani Kikwete revealed the Council's financial plan while speaking at a public meeting held at Bomani Primary School grounds in Chalinze as part of his ongoing tour to inspect development projects and speak to the residents.

"In the last five years, we dished out about 3.5 bn/- in loans to the groups. We are intending to increase the amount to 6bn/- because it has been proved that through the loans lives of the beneficiaries have positively changed in different ways", he noted.

The MP spent time to call for youths in the area to come together and form groups to make it easier for them to access the loans and launch their projects.

On the other hand, Mr Ridhiwani warned the residents over the dangers of being involved in hiding illegal immigrants in their areas.

Mr Ridhiwani who was accompanied by several government officials, said he was aware of cases of some residents getting involved in hiding illegal immigrants in their areas, which he said is against the law and dangerous.

"There have been several such cases, where some unfaithful individuals are involved in the unlawful acts. I am strongly warning them to stop these acts, and I am also asking you to go and tell the people you know are involved in these unlawful acts to stop at once", he said.

Likewise, Mr Ridhiwani warned individuals and local leaders who were allowing pastoralists from other parts of the country to stay in the area and graze their livestock without permission and cause unnecessary conflicts between them and the farmers.

"There are unfaithful local leaders who cooperate with other people to entertain these acts of welcoming pastoralists who end up quarrelling with farmers and other people in the area" he said.

He urged Chalinze Deputy Council Chairman, Mr Ismail Msumi to organise trainings and awareness on land issues for the village leaders in the Council in the coming days.

Through their speech which was read by Village Executive Officer (VEO) Ms Veronica Elias, the villagers thanked the government through the MP for the number of completed and ongoing projects in their area, and promised to continue giving their support.