Tanzania: Tanesco Emerges Overall Winner At Shinyanga Show

4 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Kareny Masasy in Shinyanga

TANZANIA Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) has emerged the overall winner of the just-ended three-day Mining Technology and Trade Fair exhibition held in Shinyanga Region.

Tanesco contributed to the exhibition by providing 78 electricity poles, installation of a-315 KV transformer as well as a 3.8 km wire on the 63-acre exhibition ground, all valued 107m/-.

Speaking during the closure of the show, the Chairman of the Mining Commission, Prof Idriss Kikula, announced Twiga Barrick and Petra Diamond Williamson as the second and third winners respectively.

"Tanesco has emerged the overall winner because it brought in solid electricity infrastructure and let all participants, including small and larger-scale investors, comfortably participate in the exhibition due to energy services. I'm happy to hear that 21 public institutions, 216 entrepreneurs and 13 industries have participated in these exhibition," Prof Kikula said.

He said that for a long time artisanal miners were asking for reliable electricity supply, which would help them to fully engage in mining activities.

He revealed that the mining sector has huge contribution to the national income -- especially after the government made some huge reforms in the sector.

Shinyanga District Commissioner Ms Jasinta Mboneko, who represented Regional Commissioner Ms Zainab Telack, said that the exhibition will be conducted every year in recognition of the contribution of mining sector to the nation's economic growth.

"The mining stakeholders have displayed their various technologies; entrepreneurs have showcased their products, and made profits. These exhibitions, therefore, should not be taken for granted, but must be sustained," Ms Mboneko said.

Tanesco Public Relations Officer Ms Sara Libogoma said that all artisanal miners' sites have already been connected with power through Rural Energy Agency (REA).

She said the company is doing everything in its capacity to ensure all mining sites are connected with electricity

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.