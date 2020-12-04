Tanzania: Lwandamina Promises to Heighten Azam

THE former Young Africans coach, Zambian George Lwandamina has said that he has an experience in African football, therefore expecting to bring about development at Azam FC when he takes new charges.

The Zambian tactician jetted in the country on Wednesday night at Mwalimu Julius Nyerere International Airport and was welcomed by among others, Azam FC's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abdulkarim Amin. He is due to pen down a coaching deal anytime.

" I have my objectives at Azam and they (Azam) also have their own objectives," "We will therefore put together these objectives to see how we achieve desired goals," said Lwandamina upon his arrival.

Amin had confirmed the recruitment of Lwandamina, saying that out of all those who they went through their football histories (Curricullum Vitae), they had decided to opt for his services.

"It is because he has an experience not only on African football, but also on our domestic football," said Amin.

"He had managed Yanga to win the Mainland Premier League title and also had a successful coaching career at his home club, Zesco United," said Amin.

However, it has not been revealed for how long he will stay at Azam.

"In short, we would like to have him for the rest of the season and we will work on recommendation he will make regarding other technical assistants should he see the need of doing that," said Azam FC boss.

He said Azam, despite making changes of the coaches, was still in the chase for the Mainland Premier League title.

"We are still in the contention for the league title," 'The league title is still open because we have just played 13 matches," he said.

Lwandamina parted ways with Yanga in 2018 to return to his native country and join Champions, Zesco United. He joined Zesco for his second spell, having left them to join the Jangwani Boys in 2016.

He led Yanga to the Mainland Premier League title in his debut season after guiding Zesco to the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League in 2016.

The Zambian replaces Romanian Aristica Cioaba, who parted ways with the club on a mutual agreement (after which Azam FC said was because of unpleasant league results).

Out of 50 matches that Cioaba handled after joining the team in 2019, the Romanian managed to get 28 wins, 11 defeats and 11 draws. His sacking came after he led the club to 12 matches of the league.

He was shown the door after losing 0-1 to Yanga despite relinguishing at the top spot. Prior to Yanga, he also led his side to another 0-1 defeat to KMC.