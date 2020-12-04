Tanzania: CAF Cl - Isles President Hails Mlandege Sponsors for Boost

PRESIDENT Hussein Ali Mwinyi has advised the Ministry responsible for sports to encourage clubs' to be creative in attracting business community to support them engaged in international tournaments.

"We need to move forward in sports. Find workable ways to fund teams particularly sponsorship them in the international level tournaments," said Mwinyi during a handing-over ceremony of 34,000 US dollars contributed by five business persons to support Mlandege ahead of their CAF Champions League's return leg match against Sfaxien of Tunisia in Tunisia.

The Zanzibar envoys had a dismal start in their First round match at Amaan Stadium here where the team suffered a 5-0 loss to the Tunisian giants.

It will be an uphill task for Mlandege as they have to beat Sfaxien over five goals when they meet again on December 5th this year.

Mwinyi said that soccer and other sports in the country can grow with the assurance of backing or funding, urging business groups, and financially able persons to support teams so that Zanzibar can revive its record of being a place for the best competitors and talented players.

The President said that the government maintains its full responsibility to see that sports develop, but it should be supported by other people through sponsorship.

Mwinyi directed the Ministry of Information, Youth, Culture, and Sports to revive and organize different competitions as motivation to young people because sports is now a source of income and also promotes tourism. He said there is a need for dialogues, discussions and networking between the government and stakeholders to promote sports in Zanzibar.

He also wondered whether organizing a league with many teams (like 36) can attract sponsors.

Tabia Maulid Mwita, the Minister for Information, Youth, Culture and Sports, at the ceremony, joined the President to thank the business persons for the support, promising that good plans are underway for sports development.