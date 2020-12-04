Zimbabwe: Women Can Make a Difference in Global Affairs - Mutsvangwa

4 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Women in leadership positions should be agents of change and influence national socio-economic development.

Speaking at a mentorship and capacity building workshop for emerging female leaders organised by the United Nations Women and the African Women Leaders Network, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa emphasized the need for women to fill the leadership space and help solve some of the global challenges.

"The UN Women strives to create a strong network of leadership groups across the continent with the objective to nurture and grow women leaders on the continent in pursuit of equality for women," she said.

Sen Mutsvangwa, who is also a member of the African Women Leaders Network, rallied young women to influence the current discourse by emulating the bravery of the likes of Mbuya Nehanda who was one of the architects of the liberation struggle which brought the independence being enjoyed in Zimbabwe today.

"Young women of today can be instrumental in driving change just the way Mbuya Nehanda was one of the influencers of the liberation struggle which shows that it is possible for women to be instruments and agents of change," she said.

MDC-T leader, Dr Thokozani Khupe challenged young women to contribute to the country's development trajectory. One of the young women leaders, Ruvarashe Miti said she was now more than inspired to make a positive change in society after attending the workshop.

"I am now more determined to show other women that we can bring the positive change that we all require if we work together," she said.

The African Women Leadership Network Zimbabwe Chapter was established in 2017 and is part of the United Nations African Women Leaders Network which is an action-oriented initiative that seeks to enhance the leadership of African women in bringing transformative changes focusing on peace, security and development. -- ZBC.

