Africa: Rwanda Fronts Nsanzabaganwa for AU Deputy Chairperson Job

Rwanda has fronted Monique Nsanzabaganwa for the position of Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Nsanzabaganwa is the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank.

On Thursday, the Foreign Affairs Ministry hosted members of the African Diplomatic Corps for dinner, to formally introduce them to Nsanzabaganwa, Rwanda's candidate for the position.

The next elections are due early 2021.

The Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission deputizes Chairperson in the execution functions and is also in charge of administration and finance. In the event of absence of the chairperson, the Deputy Chairperson sits in.

The Deputy Chairperson is an elective position (two-thirds majority of Member States eligible to vote) by the Assembly for a four-year renewable term.

Commenting on being named as Rwanda's preferred candidate, Nsanzabaganwa said that if elected she commits to driving efficiency and accountability as well as sustainability.

Nsanzabaganwa became Deputy Governor at Central Bank in 2011 and before then she was in cabinet first as Minister of Trade and Industry then as Minister of State for Economic Planning.

She is also the vice-chairperson of Unity Club, a body that brings together present and former members of cabinet.

The 49-year-old mother of three holds a PhD in economics.

She has been credited for playing a major role in the establishment of the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda as well as efforts to set up the legal framework and policy guidelines for microfinance institutions to drive financial inclusion.

When elected, among her key priorities will include implementation of the AU reforms which were approved by Heads of States.

Her expertise is expected to come in handy in aspects such as achieving the AU's ambitions of financial self-sufficiency.

If elected, Nsanzabanganwa will be the second Rwandan to go for the position after the late Patrick Mazimhaka, who held the position between 2003 and 2008.

