Kenya: Vihiga United Seek Redemption Agaisnt Wounded Wazito

Vihiga United coach Sammy Okoth has urged his charges to take Wazito head on in Friday's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match to be played at Utalii grounds in Nairobi.

The two teams will be looking to bounce back from their defeats in the 2020/21 FKF-PL opening fixtures last weekend.

Wazito, under the tutelage of Francis Kimanzi, lost 4-0 to Kariobangi Sharks at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi while Vihiga went down 1-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega.

Speaking ahead of Friday's clash, Okoth exuded confidence of recording a good result.

"I believe we will give a good challenge. We had not played any top team until when we met Kakamega Homeboyz and from the match, we learnt how to approach our matches in the top league. The players also know each other well because we retained the team that won promotion therefore they should come out with a good result," said Okoth whose side are making a return to the top flight league.

In the other match of the day, KCB will take on Nairobi City Stars at Kasarani. Both sides will be going for their second win of the season after KCB thrashed Posta Rangers 3-0 last weekend while City Stars edged Nzoia Sugar 2-1.

City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic is wary of the bankers whose forwards were in brilliant form last time out.

"We expect a difficult match from KCB because they have very good players with some in the national team. We have made a good analysis of the team and I hope we can achieve positive results from the team tomorrow (Friday)," said Alagic.

Fixtures

Wazito v Vihiga United Utalii Grounds 1pm

KCB V Nairobi City Stars Kasarani Stadium 3pm