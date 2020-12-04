Nigeria: S/West, South-South Push for Development Commissions

4 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

Members of the House of Representatives and other stakeholders from the south-south and the south-west yesterday intensified their push for establishment of South West and South South Development Commissions. The South West Governors Forum, the Ogun State House of Assembly, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Oil Mineral Producing Areas Stakeholders Forum attended a public hearing session on the bills seeking establishment of the commissions.

PANDEF National Chairman, Idongesit Nkanga, said establishment the commission would address the need for the rapid and equitable socioeconomic development to other parts of the country.

National Coordinator, Oil Mineral Producing Areas Stakeholders Forum, Maikpobi Okareme said the federal government had the obligation to make special provisions for the development of all the communities hosting oil and gas resources.

Chairman South-West Governors' Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, represented a member of the House of Representatives, Mayowa, Akinfolarin, said he and his colleagues were support of the South-West Development Bill.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, represented by the House Leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa said the challenges plaguing the regions have impacted negatively on the lives and wellbeing of Nigerians.

