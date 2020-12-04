Nigeria: Shebaby Bags New Appointment With Afrion Entertainment

4 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Popular Nigerian actress, Sheyi Ariyo better known as Shebaby has bagged new appointment with an online entertainment company; Afrion.

Afrion which is meant to project African content to the world is a streaming service providing alternative movies and music that is African across multi-screen platforms, website, Android app, iOS app.

According to the excited actress who doubles as a singer, there are also plans to start an Afrion movie house in Nigeria which will employ directly or indirectly about 100 people.

"With this we intend to create talents in different sphere of entertainment; and also make available, acting opportunities for Nigerians with talents and charisma in movies. We intend to provide a training program to nurture Nigerian youths in the four areas of movie making, pre-production, production, post production and distribution," she stated.

Speaking further, the movie icon added, "Working with a reputable organization as led by my able MD/CEO, George Evans, the purpose of this plan is to channel our social responsibilities towards contributing to the growth and development of the entertainment industry in Nigeria. We are of the quest of making nollywood movies and Naija hip hop easily accessible on mobile devices, PC and TV anywhere and anytime in the world."

Shebaby also reiterated , "We intend to provide jobs to Nigerian youths directly on our own Afrion produced movies or indirectly by supporting other independent produced movies. Afrion is No.1 in streaming service, providing alternative movies and music that is African across multi-screen platforms, website, Android app, iOS app and others."

Vanguardngr.com

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

