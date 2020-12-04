Nigeria/Senegal: Amia Sure of Kano Pillars' Revenge Against Jaraaf FC of Senegal

Kano Pillars attacking midfielder, Kenneth Kumbur Amia has said the 'Masu gida' boys are sure of getting revenge against Jaraaf FC of Senegal.

The former Nigerian champions are billed to meet the Senegalese side in the return leg fixture of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round on Saturday at the Ahmadu Bello stadium in Kaduna.

It will be recalled that in the first leg clash last Saturday, Jaraaf FC fought back from an early setback to crush Pillars 3-1 to gain a huge advantage coming into tomorrow's return leg.

Moments after they returned from Dakar, Pillars moved into close camping in Kaduna where the 24 players are fine tuning strategies under the watchful eyes of Frenchman Lionel Soccoia and his assistants.

Although they are faced with an uphill task, Pillars players have continued to express determination to upturn the result in Dakar to reach the first round of the second tier CAF inter-club competition.

To remain in the competition, they must beat their visitors by at least two goals without conceding as anything short of that would spell doom for them.

Amia who joined Pillars from Lobi Stars of Makurdi told Daily Trust yesterday that the management of the club is doing everything possible for them to win the return leg convincingly.

He said the players are also eager to take back Pillars pound of flesh from the visitors.

"Our preparation for the return leg is on track. We know a huge task is before us but we are ready to win to avoid early elimination.

"We have been working on some of the lapses that cost us victory in Dakar and based on the confidence in camp, I can say we are ready for Jaraaf.

"Since we cannot do it without God, I am calling on our fans and Nigerians to continue to pray for us. With their support through prayers, we would triumph over our opponents," said the former Golden Eaglets player.

The other Nigerian representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United will take on Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea at the Adokiye Amasiemeka stadium in Port-Harcourt.

They also have the 1-2 loss incurred in the first leg to turn over in order to remain in the competition.