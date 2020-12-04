Rwanda: Gorilla FC Will Challenge for League Title, Says Club President

3 December 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Gorilla FC president Hadji Mudaheranwa has backed his club to replicate their second division heroics by challenging for the Rwanda Premier League title ahead of the league campaign slated to kick off on Friday, December 4.

The Nyamirambo-based club was promoted to the top flight after beating Etoile de l' Est in the second division playoffs semifinals before clinching the league title with a 2-1 win over Rutsiro FC.

They start the premier league campaign away to Marines FC on Friday, December 4, at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu.

According to Mudaheranwa, the club is not coming to the premier league just to participate but to challenge for the title.

"We want to win the league. We are not coming just to participate. Maybe it's too early to say this, but time will tell. We are preparing well and the players are in good spirit and ready to fight," Hadji told Times Sport.

Gorilla has made major changes in their playing staff as the club aims at improving the quality of the squad ahead of the new season, where 13 players were released by the club to pave way for new players.

The club has already made seven new signings while a few details are being finalized to bring in two more players before the transfer window for promoted clubs closes.

Mudaheranwa, however, said his club struggled to get quality players on the market and lamented that top-flight clubs have had an advantage in making early transfers ahead of newly-promoted clubs.

"I believe in the quality of players we have so far and we are ready for the league. It wasn't easy for us to sign new players in the short transfer window but nonetheless, I am confident of the team we have," he said.

Gorilla FC's players are currently camped in Kicukiro and training at IPRC Kigali Stadium.

