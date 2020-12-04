Rwanda: CAF Champions League - APR Coach Confident of Away Win

Rwanda's representatives in the CAF Champions League, APR departed for Kenya on Wednesday, December 2 for their second leg champions league tie against Gor Mahia on Saturday, December 5 at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Speaking ahead of the club's departure on Wednesday evening, Coach Mohamed Erradi Adil told Times Sport that his team will play to win and won't sit back and defend their first leg win.

"Our mission is to get a good result away from home; we are going to face a strong solid side which relies on defending based on my analysis of some of the footage and first leg match that I have managed to see. I believe we have a strong squad which can get a good result away from home," Moroccan coach said.

The military side won first leg 2-1 at Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo last weekend.

The winner between APR FC and Gor Mahia FC will face the winner between CR Belouizdad of Algeria and El Nasr of Libya, in the first round of the qualifiers.

APR squad

Ange Mutsinzi, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Djabel Manishimwe, Fitina Ombalenga, Olivier Sefu Niyonzima, Danny Usengimana, Placide Aime Rwabuhihi, Claude Niyomugabo, Mohamed Mushimiyimana, Omar Rwabugiri, Christophe Bukuru, Keddy Nsanzimfura, Jacques Tuyisenge, Dieudone Ndayishimiye, Yannick Bizimana, Jean Bosco Ruboneka, Lague Byiringiro, Hertier Turatsinze, Yves Mugunga, Prince Buregeya and captain Thierry Manzi