Tanzania: Why Diamond Continues to Break Records in Music

Tanzanian music heartthrob Naseeb Abdul - whose stage name is 'Diamond Platnumz' - has yet again etched his name into the continental music record book. The Bongo Flava star earlier this week broke the Africa YouTube record set by Nigerian music heavyweight Davido. Diamond - in spectacular fashion and a breeze of sheer bravado - saw his 'Waah' music video featuring Congolese music maestro Koffi Olomide garner one million views just eight hours after it was released on the digital platform YouTube. This was unprecedented and it thwarted a record held by Davido when his 'Fem' music video saw one million views on YouTube within nine hours of its debut.

With this feat, the illustrious career of the Tanzanian star continues to manifest itself in ways not thought possible before. His latest achievement comes on the heels of yet another bragging right bestowed unto him by the same platform (YouTube) earlier this year when he was recognized as the first sub-Saharan Africa artiste to record one billion YouTube views.

On his way to one billion views, Diamond dwarfed big names in continental music including Davido himself, Wizkid, the self-titled African Giant Burna Boy, Sauti Sol, and a score of other A-list musicians from Africa.

His YouTube account, which so far has more than 4.4 million subscribers is the most followed account by an African artiste, with the closest being Davido's which has accumulated a little over two million subscribers.

Whereas the music industry took a beating upon the onset of Covid-19 in late 2019, rendering 2020 a dark year for most artistes, Diamond has defied the odds and thrived where others have failed. In terms of global recognition for artistic work in Africa's growing music industry in 2020, no other artiste has fared better than Diamond Platnumz.

Grammy.com, on October 6, 2020, caught up with Diamond Platnumz via Google Meet to hear some of the stories behind his collaborations with various Grammy winners and nominees. The recording artiste, entrepreneur and media mogul also discussed Tanzania's musical landscape, success, expanding his empire, performing at this year's virtual Essence Music Festival and what Grammy winners he wants to collaborate with.