South Africa: SA Covid-19 Cases Exceed 800,000 Mark

The Number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa has topped 800 000, after 4 400 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 800 872 since the first case was reported in March this year.

Meanwhile, 94 more people succumbed to the respiratory disease which pushes the death toll to 21 803.

Of the latest fatalities, 42 were reported in the Eastern Cape, 28 in the Western Cape, 11 in Free State, eight in Gauteng and five from KwaZulu-Natal.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The country has conducted 5 500 669 tests of which 31 999 were performed since the last 24 hours.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said there was a rise in new infections and number of people admitted to hospitals.

"In the first week of November, we were recording an average of 1 500 new cases a day.

"By the last week of November, this had almost doubled to an average of around 2 900 new cases a day. Yesterday [Wednesday], South Africa recorded over 4 400 new infections, the largest daily increase in infections since the middle of August," said the President.

The total number of hospital admissions have now peaked to over 5 800 nationally and is still increasing.

President Ramaphosa told the nation that three areas account for most of these new infections including Nelson Mandela Bay and the Sarah Baartman District in the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route District in the Western Cape.

"Hospital admissions in these districts are on the rise; in some instances comparable to those during the first wave of infections.

"In the Eastern Cape and Western Cape there has been an increase in both reported COVID-19 deaths and excess deaths," he added.

Nelson Mandela Bay has since been declared a Coronavirus hotspot and government has hit the metro with a curfew and new alcohol sale restrictions.

The President has asked citizens to recommit to the fight against COVID-19.

"We cannot return to the darker days of June and July when transmission of the virus was widespread and the lives of our family and friends were at risk. Just as we know that a second wave is possible, we know too that it is not inevitable."

South Africa is now ranked 14th in the world in terms of the number of COVID-19 infections.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are now 63 965 092 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 1 488 120 deaths since the outbreak.