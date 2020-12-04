Rwanda: Players to Watch as Rwanda Premier League Returns

The 2020/21 Rwanda Premier league could be one of the toughest league campaigns given the money that clubs have invested in the transfer window to strengthen their squads.

Defending Champions APR FC have made big money transfers to reinforce their squad while Kiyovu which usually don't spend big money have also invested a lot of money as the Mumena based side seek to win their first league title since 1996.

Times Sport looks at five players that will lit up the 2020/21 Rwanda Premier League.

Yannick Bizimana (APR FC)

The 22-year-old signed a two-year contract with APR FC for a whopping Rwf 22 million, but his controversial move to the military side was originally refuted by his former club Rayon Sports until July.

Bizimana, who also played for AS Muhanga, has been performing well during his club's pre-season games and the premier league champions expect to help them perform even better on the domestic and continental level ahead of the new season.

Jacques Tuyisenge (APR FC)

Although APR FC ended the league season unbeaten, they did not score many goals, something that made club's hierarchy seek the services of Tuyisenge.

The Rwanda international signed for the army side from Angolan outfit Petro Atletico de Luanda in a reportedly record deal worth about Rwf48 million, and will keep him at the club until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Olivier Kwizera (Rayon Sports)

Kwizera penned a one-year deal to join Rayon Sports in July after parting company with topflight league rivals Gasogi United.

However, his transfer was followed by controversies after Gasogi President Kakooza Nkuriza Charles accused the goalie of breaking contract terms with his club. He threatened to sue him but the issue was later resolved out of court.

The Blues' new shot-stopper produced a man-of-the-match performance during last month's 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Cape Verde both in Praia and in Kigali last month.

Rayon Sports officials are confident that the 25 year-old will win the blues many matches next season.

Muhadjiri Hakizimana (AS Kigali FC)

Rayon Sports were favorites to sign the former APR FC forward after he left UAE's Emirates Football Club but AS Kigali moved in fast and sealed a one-year contract worth Rwf17 million as a sign-on fee.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He was, however, an unused substitute during Amavubi's last month's 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Cape Verde both in Praia and Kigali.

The 25-year-old, who has been working hard to regain his form, is among the key players that the Kigali city council side are counting on ahead of the new season.

Although he wasn't able to help his club get a good result during Sunday's CAF Confederations Cup encounter against Orapa United in Gaborone, Botswana, football pundits expect him to shine next season.

Samson Babua (Kiyovu Sport SC)

Kiyovu Sports is among the topflight clubs that spent big in the transfer market and the Nigerian striker is among the club's big signings after he finished last season as the league top scorer with 15 goals and nine assists to his name.

The 26-year-old quit Nyagatare-based Sunrise FC for Rwf8 million as he gets prepared to be part of the team which made major changes in their playing and coaching staff as they seek to end a 14-year title jinx.

With the recent record transfers, the Mumena-based club is among favorites for the 2020/21 Rwanda premier league title and Babua's goals will be crucial for Karekezi's ambitious side.