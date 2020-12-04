South Africa: DA Welcomes Proposed New School Subjects, Calls for Clarity On Implementation

4 December 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Nomsa Marchesi

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the introduction of 13 new school subjects for learners as a step in the right direction.

We now call on Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education, to provide clarity on the implementation of this policy as it should be done with caution, especially under the current budgetary constraints.

The policy is a progressive move forward within the Basic Education Department as the new proposed subjects are relevant to the current economic and skill shortage climate. If implemented successfully, the subject areas will provide learners with skills that are needed to succeed in the economy and lead to job opportunities.

The challenge lies within the successful implementation of the policy as the DA believe quality education is the key to an improved quality of life. There is a need for teachers that specialise in subjects such as hospitality, agriculture, ancillary health care, civil technology, digital studies and consumer studies - to name a few - but government needs to ensure it can source qualified teachers in these disciplines.

Government should also look towards creating mutually beneficial relationships with the private sector, which has the potential to play an important role in providing onsite training and learner absorption into the workplace.

The only way these 13 new subjects will lead to success is if it is approached with proper resources and qualified educators.

