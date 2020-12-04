Namibia: Elizabeth Opens Up in Inspirational Book

4 December 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Strauss Lunyangwe

Elizabeth Mbambi has recently released her first inspirational book, titled 'God's ownership vs your stewardship'.

The book serves as personal anecdotes and quotes from the Bible. Mbambi told Entertainment Now! she was inspired to write the book by her experience when she went home for the holiday in December 2018.

"I'm one that is used to be in control of everything but during this particular holiday, I couldn't get my way. I was faced with a situation that was beyond me and God used this dilemma to teach and communicate something to me, which inspired me to write the book," she narrated.

Mbambi, a born-again Christian, got saved in 2009 but there was a conflict in her due to the fact that she didn't fully understand salvation and what it was all about. "Because of this, I was in and out. But I was fully convinced in 2017 and never looked back. I wrote about my journey to Christianity, my relationship with God, encounters, as well as the obstacles I faced," she explained.

The book is geared towards anybody who seeks clarity with regard to their identity or position as originally created by God. She believes the book will be a beacon of hope and light as we live through these perilous times.

" I've been telling everybody, in this book, I am not talking about a God which I've heard about but a God whom I've experienced myself. I believe most questions will be answered through this book. I was also confused about Christianity so I decided to go on a search and what I found out made me stay and not run away," she ended.

The book is available on Amazon and Smashwords, who distributed it to their partners: Kobo, Barnes & Nobles, OverDrive, Kobo adult, Apple Books and Scribd.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.