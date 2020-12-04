Namibia: Elizabeth Opens Up in Inspirational Book

Elizabeth Mbambi has recently released her first inspirational book, titled 'God's ownership vs your stewardship'.

The book serves as personal anecdotes and quotes from the Bible. Mbambi told Entertainment Now! she was inspired to write the book by her experience when she went home for the holiday in December 2018.

"I'm one that is used to be in control of everything but during this particular holiday, I couldn't get my way. I was faced with a situation that was beyond me and God used this dilemma to teach and communicate something to me, which inspired me to write the book," she narrated.

Mbambi, a born-again Christian, got saved in 2009 but there was a conflict in her due to the fact that she didn't fully understand salvation and what it was all about. "Because of this, I was in and out. But I was fully convinced in 2017 and never looked back. I wrote about my journey to Christianity, my relationship with God, encounters, as well as the obstacles I faced," she explained.

The book is geared towards anybody who seeks clarity with regard to their identity or position as originally created by God. She believes the book will be a beacon of hope and light as we live through these perilous times.

" I've been telling everybody, in this book, I am not talking about a God which I've heard about but a God whom I've experienced myself. I believe most questions will be answered through this book. I was also confused about Christianity so I decided to go on a search and what I found out made me stay and not run away," she ended.

The book is available on Amazon and Smashwords, who distributed it to their partners: Kobo, Barnes & Nobles, OverDrive, Kobo adult, Apple Books and Scribd.