Nigeria: Lagos Bye-Elections - PDP Reacts As APC Alleges Vote Buying By Main Opposition

4 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has refuted allegations by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that the PDP planned to engage in vote-buying during this Saturday's by-elections.

The PDP state Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, in a statement on Thursday, described the APC allegations as unfounded.

He added that the APC might have also verified the results of the online polls released, which favoured the PDP candidates in the polls hence the false alarm.

"On the contrary, we have it on good authority that the APC candidates have sought more funds to buy votes to win the Saturday by-elections.

"We are aware that APC thugs all over the state are now being joined by thugs from other states.

"Similarly, we are aware that APC has members from outside the state, already lodged in Lagos State to unleash terror during the voting.

"We hope that the Lagos state governor will remain neutral. We continue to keep watch," Gani said.

Earlier, the APC in Lagos State said it had uncovered plans to disrupt Saturday's Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe Constituency II Lagos State House of Assembly by-elections in the state.

The party's Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Thursday, said APC members had observed the unusual mobilisation of hoodlums and miscreants from within and outside the state to disrupt the electoral process in polling areas where the PDP will likely return poor results.

"Our attention has been drawn to certain developments that are capable of disrupting the by-elections for Lagos East Senatorial District and the Lagos State House of Assembly for Kosofe 2 slated for this Saturday.

"The members of APC in the areas where the elections will be conducted have observed the unusual mobilisation of hoodlums and miscreants from within and outside the state to disrupt the electoral process in polling areas where the PDP will likely return poor results.

"Similarly, arrangements have been concluded to buy votes which negate the provision of the electoral laws.

"Our intelligence revealed the conclusion to pay the sum of N5,000 per vote to undermine the process," Oladejo said.

The spokesman, therefore, called on the security agents to be vigilant to arrest any situation, capable of disrupting the electoral process.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain impartial and deliver on their responsibility to the nation.

"Our members and supporters are hereby enjoined to protect their votes in the best interest of our nascent democracy," the APC spokesman said.

In another separate statement on Thursday, Oladejo alleged vote-buying plan by PDP saying, the main opposition had perfected plans to buy votes for N5, 000 each during the senatorial bye-election.

He asked INEC, police and other security agencies to be at alert and warned that they would resist any plot to undermine the process.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.