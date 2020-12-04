Rwanda: Court Upholds Extension of Pretrial Detention of Rusesabagina

The Nyarugenge Intermediate Court on Wednesday, December 2, ruled that Paul Rusesabagina be remanded for additional 30 days.

A similar verdict had been rendered by Kicukiro Primary Court in October. However, the suspect had appealed against the lower court's decision, arguing there were no valid reasons for extending his pretrial detention.

In his appeal, Rusesabagina said he had health reasons that require him to receive treatment outside custody, adding that he was ready to pay any security required for bail.

On the other hand, while requesting for the extension of Rusesabagina's pretrial detention, the prosecution gave an account of how the initial remand period was used and explained that additional 30 days would be used to interview survivors of FLN attacks who are based in Nyaruguru, Nyamagabe and Rusizi as well as gather additional evidence against the suspect.

Rusesabagina attended Wednesday's appeal ruling virtually from Nyarugenge Prison where he is detained.

His lawyer Gatera Gashabana was however in the courtroom.

Announcing the verdict, the judge said the reasons provided by the suspect and his lawyer were not convincing enough.

The judge pointed out that the same arguments had earlier been submitted to Kicukiro Primary Court.

On the claims that the prosecution had presented no solid grounds upon which it was seeking the additional 30-day remand, the court said the former had provided satisfactory explanation.

Rusesabagina faces several charges including terrorism, financing terrorism, recruiting child soldiers, kidnapping, arson, and forming terror groups, among others.

The date for the start of his case in substance has not yet been set.

His trial will be held at the High Court Chamber for International and Crossborder Crimes in Nyanza District.

Rusesabagina's case was merged with that of other 17 suspects linked to the MRCD-FLN group of insurgents, on the basis of "connectivity of offences".

The group includes Félicien Nsanzubukire (also known as Fred Irakiza), Anastase Munyaneza, and Jean-Chrétien Ndagijimana (son of the late FLN commander Laurent Ndagijimana, alias Wilson Irategeka), among others.

Prosecution last month told The New Times that it submitted the final indictment for the group following the conclusion of investigations.

The offences they face were allegedly committed under the banner of MRCD-FLN group, led by Rusesabagina himself.

At least nine people were killed during these incursions made in 2018.