Nigeria: Court Remands Maina in Prison Custody

4 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, remanded the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abulrasheed Maina, in prison custody.

The remand order came barely 24 hours after Maina who is answering to a 12-count money laundering charge, was arrested at Niger Republic and extradited back to the country by the Interpol.

The former pension reform boss jumped bail since September 29 and refused to appear for continuation of his trial.

Following his arrest, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, produced him Defendant in court.

The anti-graft agency, through its lawyer, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar further applied that he should be remanded in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Mohammed reminded the court that Maina's re-appearance was sequel to a bench warrant that was issued against him on November 18.

"We apply for the Defendant to be remanded in prison custody pending his trial, his earlier bail having been revoked", the Prosecution added.

However, Maina's new lawyer, Mr. Adaji Abel, who said he was only briefed on Friday, opposed the application, even as he prayed the court for a short adjournment.

In a bench ruling, trial Justice Okon Abang said he was inclined to accommodate the new lawyer in the overall interest of justice.

The court however held that the Defendant should be remanded in custody since the bail that was earlier granted to him was revoked on November 18.

The case was subsequently adjourned to December 8 for continuation of hearing.

