Tunisia: Covid-19 - Gabes Sees Surge in Number of Fatalities and Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Six additional COVID-19 fatalities have been reported in Gabes governorate, taking the death count in the region to 85 since the outbreak of the pandemic, Coordinator of the Health Vigilance Unit in Gabes Houcine Jobrane said.

The region has further reported 70 more infections, out of 117 conducted tests, he indicated to TAP.

These infections were reported in Gabès city (16 infection cases), Southern Gabès (14), El Hamma (13), Mareth (10), Western Gabès (8), New Matmata (3), Oudhref (3), Ghanouch (2) and Menzel El Habib (1).

According to the same source, the overall number of recoveries in the region has reached 2,872 so far, out of 3,346 infection cases.

The governorate currently counts 468 active virus-carriers, 135 of whom are in Gabes city, 131 in Southern Gabes and 71 in El Hamma, the same source added.