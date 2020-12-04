Tanzania: Mwinyi Directs Officials to Solve People's Challenges

Dar es Salaam — Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi has called on the new regional commissioners to put in place a special mechanism of listening to concerns from the people and solve their challenges.

Dr Mwinyi gave the advice yesterday at the State House in Zanzibar during the swearing-in ceremony of the new governors.

He said the leaders have a responsibility to prepare a special mechanism that will enable citizens to submit various grievances facing them and provide them with immediate solutions.

"I do not want you to be part of the challenges... there are some leaders involved in various conflicts including land issues," said Dr Mwinyi.

The regional commissioners sworn-in include Ayoub Mohamed Mahamoud (Unguja North), Rashid Hadid Rashid (Unguja South), Idrissa Kitwana Mustafa (Mjini Magharibi), Salama Mbarouk Khatib (Pemba North) and Mattar Zahor Masoud (Pemba South). Dr Mwinyi also urged the leaders not to fear making serious decisions and asked them to efficiently manage development projects in their respective regions.

"Make sure projects are implemented to acceptable standards and at the right time," he said.

He said there are several ongoing projects including the Zanzibar Urban Services Project (ZUSP) whose implementation was described as unsatisfactory.

"Also make sure the projects create the value for the money used to implement them," he said. Dr Mwinyi, also instructed them to closely monitor the municipalities and councils in their regions.

"In many councils and municipalities, their performance is unsatisfactory to the extent of failing to managing waste and collect revenue," he said. He said despite the existence of ministry projects in their regions, they have a responsibility to design new ones to put into practice the manifesto of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).