Malawi Posts Corporation Rejects Itaye As New Post Master General

4 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Board of directors at Malawi Posts Corporation has rejected the redeployment of the Lilongwe Water Board chief executive officer Godfrey Itaye as the corporation's Post Master General.

Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) board chairperson Noel Mkulichi says in a letter to the board chairperson of Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) that the corporation intends to hire a hands on Post Master General to turn around the financially struggling parastatal.

"The board is expected to substantively fill the position of Post Master General in compliance with the Act (Communications Act) and other statutory guidelines.

"At the opportune time, the MPC Board will float adverts, shortlist, interview and hire a Post Master General that meets the requirements of the job," says the letter.

Mkulichi says the board's keen interest is in the effectiveness of the key drivers of the strategy, including that of the Post Master General to be receiving.

"The Board therefore declines your offer of redeployment of your Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Godfrey Itaye, as this is defective and is against the Tonse Alliance government philosophy.

"In line with His Excellency's call for MPC to turn from loss making to profit making, and our agenda to become digitally driven organization, it remains my considered view that the stand of MPC Board will be respected and appreciated," says the letter.

Itaye was moved from Macra to LWB before the Democratic Progressive Party led government was kicked out of power on June 23 court sanctioned presidential election.

He is answering charges in court of abuse of office after he allegedly used Macra money for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) activities.

Itaye denies the charge.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.