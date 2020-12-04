South Sudan: Matshela Koko Cries Conspiracy Over Gupta-Links Charge

4 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Steve Kretzmann

Refuting evidence putting him in league with Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa, former Eskom executive Matshela Koko accuses the Zondo Commission of targeting particular people rather than following the evidence.

What really took place during meetings at Melrose Arch and at a Midrand fast-food outlet on 10 March 2015, a day before the Eskom board suspended four senior executives, was challenged at the Zondo Inquiry into State Capture by former group executive for the technology and commercial division Matshela Koko on Thursday evening.

Koko was the only one of the four suspended executives who got his job back a few months later.

Chief executive Tshediso Matona, finance director Tsholofelo Molefe and group capital executive Dan Morokane were let go, with exit settlements costing the state enterprise R18.2-million.

In previous testimony before the commission, former Eskom legal head Suzanne Daniels said Koko introduced her to Gupta associate Salim Essa at Melrose Arch on 10 March 2015.

Former project manager at Eskom's Kusile power station Abram Masango has also testified that Koko called him to a meeting with Essa at Melrose Arch, while former Eskom executive Nonkululeko Dlamini (née Veleti) has told the commission Koko also called her that day, asking her to...

