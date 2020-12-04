South Africa: Artists' Take On Bill of Rights Marks 24th Anniversary of the Constitution

analysis

The illustrations appear on 27 limited-edition postcards to mark the moment the Constitution was signed into law by Nelson Mandela on 10 December 1996.

At Constitution Hill our faith in what the Constitution can do when used by people remains steadfast.

In celebration of our Constitution we have produced 27 limited-edition postcards bearing its preamble and an illustration of each of the rights in the Bill of Rights by the brilliantly talented young South African illustrators Sindiso Nyoni, Balekane Legoabe, Nina Torr, Ndumiso Nyoni, Octavia Roodt, Zinhle Zulu and Khayalethu Mtshali.

The artworks were developed for our online exhibition on the making of the Constitution, Our Struggle, Our Freedom, Our Constitution. We spent months working with the illustrators to interpret each right as they saw it creatively and to convey their meaning considering the struggle behind them.

The exhibition also conveys that the Bill of Rights does not have a hierarchy of rights. No one right is more important than the other, but all 27 can be seen as part of a constellation of interconnected rights. To learn more about each right visit our exhibition here.

The preamble, which is printed in the official Face of the Nation font of...