South Africa: Ace Boosts ANC Membership to 1.4-Million - Highest Ever

4 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Under his hand, Ace Magashule has grown the ANC to its largest ever paid-up membership. What does it mean?

Since Ace Magashule was elected secretary-general of the ANC in 2017, the party has grown by almost 25%, new details on audited membership figures reveal. The party now has 1.4-million members, up from 989,000 in December 2017.

The performance of those in Magashule's position in the ANC is weighed up against paid-up membership figures; this being a tangible indication of support. Former secretary-general Gwede Mantashe doubled the party's membership to over 1.2-million in his term. It was the first time the ANC crossed the million mark.

After dipping to under a million as the party cleaned up its membership database, Magashule spent his first term growing the paid-up membership.

The powerhouse provinces of the governing party are KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape. However, Daily Maverick was unable to get details on which provinces were growing in terms of membership. One official said the major growth is in the cities, which is important since the ANC was losing support in the metros and urban centres.

Analysts said the 2016 local government elections - when the ANC lost Johannesburg (which...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

