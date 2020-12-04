Namibia: Settle Your Accounts, New Mayor Urges

Rundu — New mayor of Rundu Gabriel Kanyanga has called on residents to honour their obligation towards the local authority by timeously settling their municipal accounts to enable the council to deliver the much needed services effectively.

Rundu residents and institutions, including government offices, are notoriously known for not paying their bills, with debt soaring to about 300 million.

This has prompted the local authority to enlist the services of a debt collector to recover the money from defaulters.

According to the new mayor, without residents paying their rates and taxes, effective service delivery will be compromised.

"Our efforts will be meaningless if the residents turn a blind eye on us by not cooperating and not reporting illegal water connections or by not paying their bills on time. This is our town and home; let us hold hands together and build our town," he said.

"On behalf of the town council, I would like to extend our joy of accepting the task given to us, although it is a tough task; we trust and believe that with your support and corporation, we will be the winning team."

The mayor also asked his fellow councillors and town council staff to work together in providing services to the residents.

Kanyanga was elected mayor during a special council meeting on Wednesday. He will be deputised by Johanna Kakondo, while Swapo councillor Engelbert Muyenga, Reginald Ndara (RCCA) and Regina Nekare (Swapo) will serve as members of the management committee. Independent Patriots for Change councillor Rosalia Nangudi and Nico Ndumba of RUCA will serve as ordinary members of the council.

